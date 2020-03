Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anybody need some old 440 parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,811 Anybody need some old 440 parts Anybody need any of this stuff? The black cases are good. The blue cases have a mount bolt hole broken and have been clearanced for 550 cylinders. Head is stock. Crank spins but is noisy...good core (full circle). Pistons can be run as is. Carb is not frozen but I'm sure needs rebuilt. I also have a 440 stock pipe and a 550 Jetpower complete exhaust with all the bolts and correct hose. And a couple motor bed plates.



If your close by make me an offer and come get all of it. Attached Images DSCF2365.JPG (918.5 KB, 5 views)

DSCF2365.JPG (918.5 KB, 5 views) DSCF2319.JPG (1,017.7 KB, 5 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

