Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750/800 Reed Spacers - $25 shipped #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 31 Posts 2,117 750/800 Reed Spacers - $25 shipped For sale is a set of reed spacers that will fit 750/800 motors. The spacers are not angled. Includes longer intake studs.



$25 shipped



IMG_20200304_151300.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI

