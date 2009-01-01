Thread: Dg 440 pipe

|
|
-
Dg 440 pipe
Does anyone have any info about dg watercraft pipes? I have this one on a 440 and really can’t find any info. Is this in fact a dg? Were they any good? Or lots better options out there?
Thanks!
Jesse
Last edited by Spackermen; Today at 12:44 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules