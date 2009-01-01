 Dg 440 pipe
Thread: Dg 440 pipe

  1. Today, 12:44 AM #1
    Spackermen
    Spackermen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Utah
    Posts
    10

    Dg 440 pipe

    Does anyone have any info about dg watercraft pipes? I have this one on a 440 and really can’t find any info. Is this in fact a dg? Were they any good? Or lots better options out there?

    Thanks!
    Jesse
