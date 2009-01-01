Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dg 440 pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 10 Dg 440 pipe Does anyone have any info about dg watercraft pipes? I have this one on a 440 and really can’t find any info. Is this in fact a dg? Were they any good? Or lots better options out there?



Thanks!

Jesse Attached Images 935C76C4-1E26-4F6D-B000-F10E221481F6.jpeg (451.8 KB, 3 views)

