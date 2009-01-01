|
550sx trouble
I got a 550reed motor that runs bad wont rev, dies cuts out, etc. I rebuilt carb, did crank end bearings new rings, lightened flywheel, new plugs, changed out ebox. Still runs bad, put on different carb same trouble. Changing out stator/flywheel is my next Chore, anyone have a stator cause running problem? Ive had them not have spark or not charge.
