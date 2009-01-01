Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx trouble #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 47 Posts 307 550sx trouble I got a 550reed motor that runs bad wont rev, dies cuts out, etc. I rebuilt carb, did crank end bearings new rings, lightened flywheel, new plugs, changed out ebox. Still runs bad, put on different carb same trouble. Changing out stator/flywheel is my next Chore, anyone have a stator cause running problem? Ive had them not have spark or not charge. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

