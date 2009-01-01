 Electrical box swap
  Today, 08:37 PM #1
    big jimwat
    Electrical box swap

    I am putting a reed e box into a ski that has JS start stop switches, anyone know what wires go where
  Today, 09:38 PM #2
    big jimwat
    Re: Electrical box swap

    Never mind guys, I hooked it up the way I thought it should go and it’s all good
