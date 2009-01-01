|
PWCToday Guru
Electrical box swap
I am putting a reed e box into a ski that has JS start stop switches, anyone know what wires go where
PWCToday Guru
Re: Electrical box swap
Never mind guys, I hooked it up the way I thought it should go and it’s all good
