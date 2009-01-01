 650sx Coffman pipe
  Today, 07:45 PM #1
    X2skifreak
    X2skifreak is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Everett, wa
    Posts
    15

    650sx Coffman pipe

    Came out of my x2. Great pipe. Freshly blasted head pipe ready for your color choice. $400 shipped.
  Today, 09:09 PM #2
    superhondaz50
    superhondaz50 is online now
    PWCToday Guru superhondaz50's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Apple Valley
    Age
    34
    Posts
    461

    Re: 650sx Coffman pipe

    Pm sent
  Today, 10:03 PM #3
    X2skifreak
    X2skifreak is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Everett, wa
    Posts
    15

    Re: 650sx Coffman pipe

    Forgot to add that the end of the stinger has been shortened to fit in a x2 without having to cut the center rings of the stinger off. Better for low end power.
