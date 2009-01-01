Hull only, comes exactly as shown. Has been stored since early/mid 80s. No beach rash, some minor boogers here and there but in better shape than most hulls people ride.

accepting reasonable offers. No paperwork for the hull, it has no HINs. Ebox is studded, small fuel cap, threaded extinguisher cap. Will also take trades for aftermarket PP bolt ons.