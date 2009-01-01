Hull only, comes exactly as shown. Has been stored since early/mid 80s. No beach rash, some minor boogers here and there but in better shape than most hulls people ride.
0028D944-F637-41C1-A870-43E206E610C2.jpeg
77D96152-488D-4185-9C2A-9349823D8E8C.jpeg
0433A0B7-36F9-467E-80AA-DB52C30C3C4D.jpeg
6009EE43-EDD7-4649-A08C-10BE9486F74F.jpeg
36182155-3EC6-4CD5-9F3A-F200794574CF.jpeg
11AB15F9-EE42-43CA-AB25-CE742594FCD2.jpeg
3F2128F2-78A7-48B8-8828-69CD4C414408.jpeg
56982023-3F18-4DA8-95E8-376E0347A261.jpeg
accepting reasonable offers. No paperwork for the hull, it has no HINs. Ebox is studded, small fuel cap, threaded extinguisher cap. Will also take trades for aftermarket PP bolt ons.