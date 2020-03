Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster 2 (Yellow) - Decal images wanted (Or pics) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location South Africa Posts 15 Waveblaster 2 (Yellow) - Decal images wanted (Or pics) Is there anyone that has had some OEM design decals made for their WB2 that might still have the images?



Iím looking for the original design decals for the yellow front storage cover.



I believe itís the two sides and the red yamaha in front/on top.



Or if anyone can take a good picture of their decal and send it to me - Can have this made up at decal place locally.



Canít find a good enough image online to give to printers...





