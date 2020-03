Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1100 in a 300sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location springfield ma Posts 58 1100 in a 300sx Putting a 1100 in a 300 sx i cant find any threads on it or any videos on youtube or anywhere online for that matter if its been done before i know i found a thread on here with a 900 in a js hull but im goin to attempt the 1100 in the lil sx hull any ideas and suggestions would b great dont try talk me out of it cus ima do it no matter what 😆 #2 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 914 Re: 1100 in a 300sx The engine torque is going to rip the motor mounts out of the hull, and the bulkhead is going to collapse.



Not saying it’s impossible and if Robin ever finishes his Rhaas big pump kit, it’ll help a lot, but you’ve got a lot of hull reinforcements ahead of you. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



