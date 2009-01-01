|
|
-
650SX - engine start issue
Hey guys, my friend and I have just put a 650sx engine back together with new rings and gaskets after we were having issues with it starting.
We found it had really low compression 70psi each cylinder, so we put a new set of rings on the pistons and honed the cylinders which has bumped up the compression to 125psi (not great I know but an improvement). However we are still having really intermittent starts once running it runs really well.
So far we have put a timing light on each lead and its not turning on the light very often with the plugs in which indicates maybe a weak spark?. Occasionally it starts but then otherwise its dead, However with the spark plugs resting on the head the light fires every stroke and we can see a spark across the brand new spark plug gaps.
Any suggestions on what we could try next would be appreciated???
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules