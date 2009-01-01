 Side exhaust relocation
  Today, 02:24 PM
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is online now
    Frequent Poster vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    39
    Posts
    234

    Side exhaust relocation

    Does anyone know of any side exhaust block off plates that are avail. The sxr chamber I'm running would fit alot better if I relocated the outlet from factory location to the front. I already set it up for dual side exhaust exit and need to move the new outlet on rt side to front also to make sponson install alot easier. So, I'm looking to block off 2 exit holes. Incase its questioned why I dont just glass over the inside and then install the sponsons, my engine bay has already been detail finished including paint. Plate block offs seem like the only clean solution. I can and will make my own if they dont exist, but was hoping to find a trick looking logoed block off system if possible.
  Today, 03:42 PM
    noahonrocks
    noahonrocks is offline
    PWCToday Regular noahonrocks's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    95

    Re: Side exhaust relocation

    I don't think there are any available. Why not just order some carbon fiber or something and make one to place on the inside? If you're very careful sanding in only the area it will cover you could glue it on. Then on the outside lay a sheet of glass over the holes from the outlet and I doubt it would go anywhere after sponsons are on it. A nice, clean solution.

  Today, 04:29 PM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    24

    Re: Side exhaust relocation

    "I can and will make my own if they dont exist, but was hoping to find a trick looking logoed block off system if possible."

    First response: "why don't you make your own?"
