need water injector for exhaust Need a water injection unit that has 2 outputs and 2 solenoids , for 2 separate injection points.

And hopefully works off wrapping around the sparkplug wires. (like an hour meter)



Or maybe two single units with solenoids.



Must be able to work on a 2stroke



Fingers crossed....Anyone?



Thanks 2017 sponsors....

Lets do it again in 2018



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

Have a MSD one



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



Ill PM you



Can u not trigger 2 with the same output as long as they spray at same time?

