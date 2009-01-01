|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Aftermarket Waveblaster Steering
Aftermarket suspension B1 steering
Missing a couple parts (brace and steering stop), could use new bushings (uses oem yamaha parts) what you see is what I have.
$165 shipped
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 07:46 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules