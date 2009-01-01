 Aftermarket Waveblaster Steering
  Today, 07:44 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,239

    Aftermarket Waveblaster Steering

    Aftermarket suspension B1 steering


    Missing a couple parts (brace and steering stop), could use new bushings (uses oem yamaha parts) what you see is what I have.


    $165 shipped
    Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 07:46 PM.

