One of the cooling lines under the tray of my sxr1100 is leaking water into the hull. I filled the hull with water and pressures tested the tube to confirm. I am running duel cooling from the bilge line so I can't just use that. The cooling line that is leaking is the one that switches sides from the right side of the pump to the left side of the bulkhead so it doesn't just go straight through the hull.
Is there an easier way to replace this cooling tube other than cutting the tray?
What type of tubing should I use? Soft aluminum tubing that I can bend?
-Robbie