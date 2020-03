Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Project pf 2.0 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,912 Project pf 2.0 Hey Guys, its been awhile.

Starting a new build. (dont worry, PROJECT SXR 900 ACE will get wrapped up soon)



The first 2/3's of this build was done by someone else. I only picked colors and requested a few tweeks, the rest was done by a guy who really knows his stuff!!

In a few days, Ill start posting pics and details on my part of the build, the easy part in this case.



Yeah, I had to save for this one...But Im super excited to work off this platform!!



Teaser pic...



2017 Jet Jam Racing "Region 2" Sport GP Champion



Thanks 2017 sponsors....

Lets do it again in 2018



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

