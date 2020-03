Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: From 440 to ported 800/750 pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 13 From 440 to ported 800/750 pump Bought this little 440 last winter and basically just painted it and ported balls off it, piped it up, slapped a 38sbn on her and it did 46mph with total **** for bottom end. Rode it all summer like that, and got sick of that whiney little ***** of a 440 so I stripped it all out and started over.



$300 craigslist special















All that 440 greatness in one bin





Nasty *** bilge





Little bit o bilge paint

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules