Kawasaki 750 and X2 parts
Clean fresh water parts for sale. Prices include shipping to lower 48.
- 750 cylinder head thick cast good for milling, $65
IMG_20200216_155731767[1].jpgIMG_20200216_155803256[1].jpgIMG_20200216_155809768[1].jpg
- 750 flywheel 93-up sp or bp, $60
IMG_20200222_085051848[1].jpgIMG_20200222_085120815[1].jpg
- 750 stator and cover ohm'd good, $80
IMG_20200222_084926659[1].jpgIMG_20200222_084951072[1].jpg
- 750 CDI 3734 F8T31484 3301 worked when removed, $50
IMG_20200229_135602989[1].jpgIMG_20200229_135610464[1].jpg
- 140mm 650, 750, 800 pump wedge, $20
IMG_20200229_135105691[1].jpg
- X2 steering nozzle with trim- clean, $60
IMG_20200222_095421122[1].jpg
- X2 hood seal good condition, $45
IMG_20200209_111440718[1].jpg
- X2 92' lower exhaust hose, $25
IMG_20200229_135530885[1].jpg
- X2 start stop cover non tether- mint, $30
IMG_20200229_135548003[1].jpg
- 4 motor mounts good condition, $35
IMG_20200222_085841080[1].jpg
