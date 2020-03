Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 Sea-Doo GTX takes on water and cavivates badly #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 58 1995 Sea-Doo GTX takes on water and cavivates badly My 1995 GTX revs really high when i go full throttle, but doesnít go anywhere until i shake the handlebars side to side. Shaking the handlebars solves the issue and the ski takes off like normal; however, after riding for a while the ski starts filling with lots of water. The wear ring was changed recently, but everything else is pretty much mint from factory. Attached Images 41E9C146-BE04-4C0F-9B2A-2D45E6B4A998.jpeg (618.3 KB, 9 views) 1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2006 Location Tennessee Age 62 Posts 272 Re: 1995 Sea-Doo GTX takes on water and cavivates badly Check your carbon seal and washers on drain plugs. Anything done that could have affected your engine alignment? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,111 Re: 1995 Sea-Doo GTX takes on water and cavivates badly 95 models don't have carbon seals Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules