|
|
-
Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion
For Sale 62T single carb intake and carb $300 shipped
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion
With or without adaptor plate ?
-
Re: Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion
With adapter plate ready to bolt on gasket included
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules