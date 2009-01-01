Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2005 Location N. Carolina Posts 501 Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion For Sale 62T single carb intake and carb $300 shipped Attached Images IMG-1083.jpg (710.3 KB, 8 views)

With or without adaptor plate ?

