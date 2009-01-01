 Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion
  1. Today, 06:09 PM #1
    Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion

    For Sale 62T single carb intake and carb $300 shipped
  2. Today, 07:07 PM #2
    Re: Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion

    With or without adaptor plate ?
  3. Today, 07:45 PM #3
    Re: Yamaha Superjet single Carb 62T conversion

    With adapter plate ready to bolt on gasket included
