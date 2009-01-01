I am selling my entire "Silver Bullet" build project. I have a Black & Gold 2006 GP1300R ski with a 1456cc Kerry Hibdon engine in it. Last time it was run it was topping out at 89mph...as you can imagine, this is a completely modified ski with triple pipes. So this ski would need to go to someone who knows a lot about modified GPR's...unless you just want it for all the parts. It currently sits with some parts removed as I was selling and trading for upgraded parts and would take a few weekends to get it put back together and have it running again. However, I have bought all brand new parts for it, including bolts and fasteners, decals and many aftermarket stuff. I also have a spare 1456cc Kerry Hibdon motor to go with it. I have thousands (14K) invested in this and I just need it gone as is if possible. I'm not willing to make a trade. I would be willing to sell the spare engine separately. Asking $7,000 for everything...does not include shipping if you aren't picking it up in person. If interested, contact me and I can give you more specifics. Thanks...Scott 651-683-1179. I do have the title of original origin.



Ski has a total of 58hrs on it...the 1456cc engine has 24hrs. on it and has 160psi compression across the board. Spare 1456cc engine - has 25hrs on it with 155-155-145 psi compression. If you didn't know, rear cylinder has 10psi less due to Yamaha's OEM head design...from what I've been told. Has a trued and welded crank. Would sell spare engine for $2,000...does not include shipping if you aren't picking it up in person.







Ski comes with:



Ported 1456cc big bore

Gas valves

Custom R&D heads with girdle kit

48mm Blackjack Carbs

Protech match ported intake

MSD programmable Ignition

Factory 1200 triple pipes

V-Force Reeds - reed petals only 5 hrs.

800 grate

R&D trim Tabs

Modded R&D ride plate

Dynafly prop - additional props

87mm nozzle

Converted to premix

Tunnel Reinforced

Pump shoe sealed

1100gph electric bilge

EGT with digital display

R&D custom steering column

Pro Taper handle bars

Leo's Hole Shot kit

Wet Wolf's Adjust-a-thrust

Carbon Fiber grab handle

1200 Gas tank



New parts purchased:

1 of MWV-CVRGP-CH-BL - Yamaha GP1300R Cover '08 Charcoal/Blue

1 of 6S8-R1321-10-00 - IMPELLER UR

1 of 6S5-R1313-00-00 - NOZZLE, DEFLECTOR

1 of F0X-U5983-01-00 - BOX, FIRE EXTINGUISHER

1 of EW2-U5912-01-00 - CAP, CASE

1 of EW2-U5913-01-00 - PACKING, CASE

1 of F1G-U8211-01-00 - CASE, BATTERY

1 of 90480-279U1-00 - GROMMET

2 of 90480-38800-00 - GROMMET

2 of 90267-489U6-00 - RIVET, BLIND

1 of F0X-6352C-00-00 - TRIM, MAT

1 of GP8-67593-00-00 - MAT

1 of F0X-6351B-00-00 - MAT, LOWER

8 of 90267-489U9-00 - RIVET, BLIND

2 of 90267-489U1-00 - RIVET,BLIND

1 of 90119-08826-00 - BOLT, WITH WASHER

1 of F0W-U822C-00-00 - PAD, BATTERY 2

1 of F1S-U8221-00-00 - PAD, BATTERY

1 of F0W-U822D-00-00 - PAD, BATTERY 3

1 of F0X-U515N-00-00 - VISOR

2 of F0X-U515D-00-00 - DAMPER 1

1 of F0X-U475A-00-00 - BOWLOCKER ASSY

1 of F0X-U266E-01-00 - PACKING, 6

1 of 90605-502U1-00 - PLUG, BLIND

1 of 90605-502U2-00 - PLUG

1 of F0X-U516P-00-00 - BOX GLOVE

1 of GP7-U7831-11-00 - CAP, FUEL FILLER BL

1 of GP7-U7833-10-00 - SOCKET

1 of 90267-329UR-00 - RIVET, BLIND

2 of FN8-61651-01-00 - ROPE HOLE

2 of EU0-62280-00-00 - DRAIN PLUG ASSY

1 of EU0-62282-00-00 - PLUG, DRAIN

1 of F1K-61624-00-00 - BOWEYE 1

1 of F0X-U778B-00-00 - CAP, OIL FILLER

1 of F0X-U271B-00-00 - GRIP, HAND YB

1 of F0X-U377B-70-P0 - COVER, SIDE 1 DPBMT

1 of F0X-U377C-70-P0 - COVER, SIDE 2 DPBMT

1 of F0X-62187-00-00 - BOX, INDUCTION 1

1 of F0X-62188-00-00 - BOX, INDUCTION 2

6 of F0X-6351C-00-00 - MAT, SIDE 1

1 of F1G-U2723-02-00 - SEAL

8 of 90267-48806-00 - RIVET, BLIND

4 of 90110-06008-00 - BOLT, HEXAGON SOCKET HEAD

8 of 9299R-06200-00 - WASHER

2 of 90111-05001-00 - BOLT, HEX. SOCKET BUTTON

1 of F1G-U417B-40-00 - GRAPHIC 1 (LH)

1 of F1G-U417C-40-00 - GRAPHIC 2 (RH)

1 of F1G-U417D-40-00 - GRAPHIC 3 (LH)

1 of F1G-U417E-40-00 - GRAPHIC 4 (RH)

1 of F1G-U417F-40-00 - GRAPHIC 5 (LH)

1 of F1G-U417G-40-00 - GRAPHIC 6 (RH)

2 of F1X-U411C-50-00 - EMBLEM, YAMAHA

1 of F1X-U4114-50-00 - MARK, YAMAHA A

1 of F1K-U411H-00-00 - EMBLEM, TUNING FORK

1 of GP7-U2501-20-00 - BOW GUNWALE COMP. YAMAHA BLACK

4 of 9572R-06300-00 - NUT, NYLON

2 of F0X-U2512-00-00 - GUNWALE, SIDE YAMAHA BLACK

1 of F0X-U251D-00-00 - GUNWALE, STERN 1 YAMAHA BLACK

1 of F0X-U251E-00-00 - GUNWALE, STERN 2 YAMAHA BLACK

6 of 90267-47801-00 - RIVET, BLIND

1 of F0X-U252C-00-00 - COVER, GUNWALE 1 YAMAHA BLACK

1 of F0X-U252D-01-00 - COVER, GUNWALE 2 YAMAHA BLACK

6 of 90267-489US-00 - RIVET, BLIND

8 of 90381-05041-00 - BUSH, SOLID

8 of 90111-05001-00 - BOLT, HEX. SOCKET BUTTON

4 of 90149-06947-00 - SCREW (90149-069U9-00)

2 of 90119-08822-00 - BOLT, WITH WASHER

1 of F0X-U3774-00-00 - PIN

1 of F0X-6375E-00-00 - PACKING 1

1 of 92990-12200-00 - WASHER, PLAIN

4 of 67X-44517-10-94 - MOUNT RUBBER

1 of 66V-44574-00-94 - STOPPER, LOWER MOUNT RUBBER

1 of 66V-44532-00-94 - STOPPER, UPPER MOUNT

8 of 90119-08823-00 - BOLT, WITH WASHER

4 of 90119-089UR-00 - BOLT, WITH WASHER

4 of 90201-099U3-00 - WASHER, PLATE

4 of 90101-06917-00 - BOLT

1 of 60T-67252-01-00 - CABLE, THROTTLE (60T-67252-00-00)

1 of 6K8-24524-10-00 - LEVER, ****

1 of 66V-24500-02-00 - FUEL **** ASSY 1

1 of 90170-22187-00 - NUT

1 of 90159-04800-00 - SCREW, WITH WASHER YMUS

1 of 67X-51318-00-94 - NOZZLE

2 of EU0-U7817-00-00 - HOLDER, FILTER YMUS

2 of 66V-24560-00-00 - FILTER ASSY

2 of FN8-67816-00-00 - BRACKET, FUEL FILTER

4 of 90267-489U1-00 - RIVET,BLIND YMUS

12 of 90267-48806-00 - RIVET, BLIND

2 of F0X-U3635-01-00 - TAPE, FITTING

4 of 90179-08978-00 - NUT

4 of 9299R-08200-00 - WASHER

2 of 90267-489U6-00 - RIVET, BLIND

1 of F0X-U5554-00-00 - COVER, CENTER

2 of F0X-U515E-01-00 - DAMPER 2

1 of GP7-U142A-11-00 - STEERING PAD COMP YB

1 of F1G-U143G-00-00 - SPACER

1 of F1G-U143H-00-00 - SPACER 2

1 of 60E-51317-00-94 - HOUSING, IMPELLER 2

1 of 6B6-51315-01-94 - DUCT, IMPELLER

1 of 60T-G5831-00-00 - PLATE, TRANSOM

1 of F1G-6820A-00-00 - METER ASSY

1 of 90110-05908-00 - BOLT SOCKET HEAD

1 of F0D-67250-10-00 - THROTTLE LEVER ASSY

1 of F1G-U143G-00-00 - SPACER

1 of F1G-U143H-00-00 - SPACER 2

1 of FK7-68310-07-00 - SWITCH BOX ASSY

1 of GP7-U152M-00-00 - HOUSING ASSY

1 of GP7-U155D-01-00 - HANDLE GRIP

