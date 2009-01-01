Evening everyone. I know that the 3d is the ugly redheadee stepchild to standup riders, but I'm looking at an 04 tomorrow for cheap. Currently we have 5 Js550's, but wanting something a bit easier for my father to ride, as the 550's were rough on him last year.

Were checking compression and electrical, anything else to look at specifically to these models?

