|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
advice on Kawi 650 cdi/coil
So I have a mild Kawi 650 X2 (WC exhaust, 44MM carb & intake, skat 15.5). I understand this pipe makes peak HP at 6700RPM but the stock CDI has the rev limiter set at 6200RPM. Should I be looking to buy a Dale's CDI to get the most out of my set-up? Any advice would be appreciated.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules