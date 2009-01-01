Thread: 94 750sx

 94 750sx
94 750sx

    94 750SX 2500 OBO



    ski3.jpgski2.jpg
    Runs great, winterized and garaged every season. Starts and rides awesome year after year

    New starter put in less than 5 rides ago
    New aftermarket intake scoop
    New aftermarket extended ride plate
    New orange/black hydro turf kit, pre-cut for 94 750sx

    Hydro Turf kit needs to be installed or can attach old plastics which have been removed for turf kit. I have all the old parts, anything removed has been saved.

    Lifejacket and wetsuits available as well

    FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT WITH ANY QUESTIONS!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 