Thread: 94 750sx

Runs great, winterized and garaged every season. Starts and rides awesome year after year



New starter put in less than 5 rides ago

New aftermarket intake scoop

New aftermarket extended ride plate

New orange/black hydro turf kit, pre-cut for 94 750sx



Hydro Turf kit needs to be installed or can attach old plastics which have been removed for turf kit. I have all the old parts, anything removed has been saved.



Lifejacket and wetsuits available as well



