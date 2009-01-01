Thread: 94 750sx

|
94 750sx
94 750SX 2500 OBO
Runs great, winterized and garaged every season. Starts and rides awesome year after year
New starter put in less than 5 rides ago
New aftermarket intake scoop
New aftermarket extended ride plate
New orange/black hydro turf kit, pre-cut for 94 750sx
Hydro Turf kit needs to be installed or can attach old plastics which have been removed for turf kit. I have all the old parts, anything removed has been saved.
Lifejacket and wetsuits available as well
FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT WITH ANY QUESTIONS!
