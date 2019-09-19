Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cast PJS Afterburner pump, and 550sx pump #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 31 Posts 2,114 Cast PJS Afterburner pump, and 550sx pump Cast version PJS Afterburner pump and 16 degree PJS impeller. $165 Shipped - Firm. Pump isnt too nice looking on the outside but is in good shape on the inside. No chipped veins and wear ring is good. Comes with exit nozzle. You can use any 440/550 turn nozzle with this. The impeller is like new, has been used for about 20 minutes. This is a noticeable improvement over the stock 440 pump and the impeller is good for a ski with light mods.



IMG_20190919_193621.jpg

IMG_20190919_193637.jpg

IMG_20190919_193651.jpg





550sx Pump Vein Section - $50shipped Firm - Is in usable shape. Has one chipped vein but still works. Bearings turn smooth.

IMG_20191020_152933.jpg

IMG_20191020_152942.jpg

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) -

-92 750SS

-81 JS440

