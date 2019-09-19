|
Cast PJS Afterburner pump, and 550sx pump
Cast version PJS Afterburner pump and 16 degree PJS impeller. $165 Shipped - Firm. Pump isnt too nice looking on the outside but is in good shape on the inside. No chipped veins and wear ring is good. Comes with exit nozzle. You can use any 440/550 turn nozzle with this. The impeller is like new, has been used for about 20 minutes. This is a noticeable improvement over the stock 440 pump and the impeller is good for a ski with light mods.
IMG_20190919_193621.jpg
IMG_20190919_193637.jpg
IMG_20190919_193651.jpg
550sx Pump Vein Section - $50shipped Firm - Is in usable shape. Has one chipped vein but still works. Bearings turn smooth.
IMG_20191020_152933.jpg
IMG_20191020_152942.jpg
