Trailer tires
Ok since I'm brand new to this, it's winter, and the only "experience" I have so far is bringing my new-to-me 96 & 97 Kaw Zxi1100's home.
My first question therefore is about trailering.
The trailer is stiff & bouncy on the road. Tires are Carlisle Sport Trail 4.80-12. I don't see a date code or DOT stamp on these so I don't know how old they are. Just out of caution I want to replace them--but do I have to replace with the same stiff bouncy tires or can I choose something with softer sidewalls? The trailer is a single axle, has a single leaf on each side that isn't compressed a bit by the 1200 pounds of skis + trailer weight. So--no "suspension" in the sense of being useful.
What to do?
