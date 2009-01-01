 WTB: Kawasaki Coffmans / PJS Pipe 750/650
  Today, 10:41 AM
    smokeysevin
    smokeysevin is online now
    PWCToday Newbie smokeysevin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    Houston
    Age
    29
    Posts
    22

    WTB: Kawasaki Coffmans / PJS Pipe 750/650

    Looking for a Coffmans Pipe for a js550 to 750 twin carb swap.

    Cheap is better, its okay if it needs a little work.

    Sean
    The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.

    1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
    2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
    2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
  Today, 10:51 AM
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    20

    Re: WTB: Kawasaki Coffmans / PJS Pipe 750/650

    I have this one for sale

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491592
