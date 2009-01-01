|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB: Kawasaki Coffmans / PJS Pipe 750/650
Looking for a Coffmans Pipe for a js550 to 750 twin carb swap.
Cheap is better, its okay if it needs a little work.
Sean
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
-
Re: WTB: Kawasaki Coffmans / PJS Pipe 750/650
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules