2021 Yamaha Mark Hahn Havasu 300 Presented by Hot Products /Riva/Jettrim Race Info 17th Annual Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300

Presented by Hot Products

Saturday - February 27, 2021 Lake Havasu, Arizona



2021 DATE ANNOUNCED FOR THE IJSBA TEAM ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA  March 1 2020: Due to the continued support of the racers nationally and internationally, we are proud to announce the 17th Annual Worlds Longest Continuous PWC Race announced today by the event Producer Jim Russell, DSM Events owner, and Executive producer Mike Follmer. The 2021 Yamaha IJSBA Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Mile Team Endurance Race Is Back for a 17th year - Presented by Hot Products is all set to launch on Saturday - February 27, 2021 from Crazy Horse Campground in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The 2020 event attracted teams and riders from 10 Countries around the world and will once again be sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA), and it is expected to draw between 40 & 50 teams from around the globe including the top PWC racers from the US. Teams will have their sights set on beating the 7-time Mark Hahn Memorial Overall winners and defending Champion Jean Bruno Pastorello and his son, Hugo Pastorello of #8 Team Kawasaki France.



For the seventeen-consecutive years, the race is being held again in the memory of endurance racer Mark Hahn who was instrumental in providing the momentum to keep endurance racing going strong and growing across the country before his untimely death during a PWC race in 2004. The Team format features two riders for runabout (sit down) boat teams and up to three





















riders for a stand-up craft. Solo riders are also welcome to Ironman the race on either style of runabout or stand up, a real test of endurance and stamina reserved for only the true endurance purists.



The race is returning to Crazy Horse Campgrounds Main Beach site for this very important event, said Jim Russell, and the 10-mile course we have approval from the Coast Guard will pit all the teams against the wind, rough water and long runs that this event has become synonymous with. In addition to all the weather and water conditions all the teams must contend with, they will also be required to make fuel stops, without spilling fuel, and make rider changes several times during the race, while modifying their race strategies as the race progresses. There will be 7 different classes competing on the race course simultaneously, with all the racers competing for the overall title. After the race, each class winning team will be crowned the IJSBA Team Endurance Champion for their respective class. A first-class awards program will feature a sit-down dinner and will once again be held at the Aquatic Center - Rods and Recs room.



After the success and worldwide recognition received in the press of the 2020 Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial - Presented by Hot Products, despite the cool and rainy weather, it is expected that a new record number of entries will come out for the seventeenth annual event, Mike Follmer said, Were already in high gear making preparations so the 2021 event outshine what we did in 2020 by getting more giveaways and even nicer trophies for the massive awards banquet at the Aquatic Center that will far surpass what we did in 2020. We will have on water still photography and magazine coverage to chronicle the event for the riders and fans. The awards banquet will feature a sit-down dinner for over 300 plus people and over 60 award trophies to be presented to overall and class winners with a host of special awards that will once again surprise their worthy recipients.



We are very fortunate once again have Yamaha Motor Corp USA as the title sponsor for the 2021 event and Presenting sponsor Hot Products and all our many other great sponsors that have helped support this exciting event for now going on 17 years. All of the pre-race attention and planning for the 2021 17th annual IJSBA Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 - Presented by Hot Products will guarantee that it will surpass the previous 16 years which have been heralded by many as the worlds longest PWC race on the planet! Get your teams together and your entry in early to make sure you dont miss out on this 2021 great experience.



Racers, like last year, we need you to pre-register to ensure the event continues. Once again, we need a minimum of 40 entries by the pre-registration deadline of December 1st, 2020 to continue to produce this event. (note: no CC will be run until we have reached the 40-entry minimum) entry forms and entry information sheets will be released soon for the February 27, 2021 event. Entry forms, race information, updates will be posted on the Mark Hahn Facebook page and web site at: markhahn300.com .

