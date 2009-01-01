 Filling in motor mount cavities
  Today, 01:08 PM
    Spackermen
    Filling in motor mount cavities

    Hey guys,

    I have seen a couple guys that have their motor mounts out that have filled the cavities under the motor mounts in the smc with silicone. Is there a benefit for this? Vibration dampening or just sealing a place for water to collect?
  Today, 01:32 PM
    smokeysevin
    Re: Filling in motor mount cavities

    I just filled mine in last week (I think) because I didn't want water collecting there. When I pulled the base plates off the water in there stunk to high heaven.

