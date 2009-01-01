Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Filling in motor mount cavities #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Utah Posts 8 Filling in motor mount cavities Hey guys,



I have seen a couple guys that have their motor mounts out that have filled the cavities under the motor mounts in the smc with silicone. Is there a benefit for this? Vibration dampening or just sealing a place for water to collect?

I just filled mine in last week (I think) because I didn't want water collecting there. When I pulled the base plates off the water in there stunk to high heaven.



Sean



1987 Kawasaki

2004 Kawi-Doo

