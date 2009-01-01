|
|
-
Filling in motor mount cavities
Hey guys,
I have seen a couple guys that have their motor mounts out that have filled the cavities under the motor mounts in the smc with silicone. Is there a benefit for this? Vibration dampening or just sealing a place for water to collect?
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Filling in motor mount cavities
I just filled mine in last week (I think) because I didn't want water collecting there. When I pulled the base plates off the water in there stunk to high heaven.
Sean
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules