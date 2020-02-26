 kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems
    maintman2010
    kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems

    Hey guys new to the board here . I have a 1997 750 zxi . I flooded the electrical box and am replacing all the parts . I have 4 wires coming in from the main starter switch wire harness , Red , Red blk stripe and blocks , yellow with red line and double side stripes and a black with brown stripes . I also have 1 yellow with red stripe coming from the starter switch . Now I have a connector coming from the from the igniter that is a 4 pin , blk , blk brown double red and double yellows . I have no idea how to hook these wires up as I had to strip the to install new waterproof seals . Any help would be awesome


    maintman2010
    Re: kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems

