|
|
-
kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems
Hey guys new to the board here . I have a 1997 750 zxi . I flooded the electrical box and am replacing all the parts . I have 4 wires coming in from the main starter switch wire harness , Red , Red blk stripe and blocks , yellow with red line and double side stripes and a black with brown stripes . I also have 1 yellow with red stripe coming from the starter switch . Now I have a connector coming from the from the igniter that is a 4 pin , blk , blk brown double red and double yellows . I have no idea how to hook these wires up as I had to strip the to install new waterproof seals . Any help would be awesome
Attachment 556821Attachment 556821
20200226_184832.jpg
-
Re: kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules