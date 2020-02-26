Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location arizona Age 47 Posts 2 kawasaki 1997 zxi 750 electrical problems Hey guys new to the board here . I have a 1997 750 zxi . I flooded the electrical box and am replacing all the parts . I have 4 wires coming in from the main starter switch wire harness , Red , Red blk stripe and blocks , yellow with red line and double side stripes and a black with brown stripes . I also have 1 yellow with red stripe coming from the starter switch . Now I have a connector coming from the from the igniter that is a 4 pin , blk , blk brown double red and double yellows . I have no idea how to hook these wires up as I had to strip the to install new waterproof seals . Any help would be awesome





20200226_184832.jpg

20200226_184815.jpg

