Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: open sensor? #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 54 Posts 1,059 open sensor? One more question on my 2002 F12X..... in front of the TPS I see this sensor with an opening point upward (see picture) - and I do not have any extra hoses to connect to it. I also cannot seem to locate it on any of the diagrams. What does it doe and should it have a hose connected to it??



Thanks Attached Images IMG_6795.JPG (2.13 MB, 2 views) "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules