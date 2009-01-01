I have a 2002 F12x that I am trying to bring back to life. Last year I put it back together (basket case) with a supposed good motor. Replaced exhaust manifold and turbo. Got it running, put it in water - tapping in motor. Figured bent valve. Pulled head - notice bad rod to go with bent valve. Pull all apart, new rings, rod, bearings, etc (fun for the winter). Put it all back together - start it up... F1 error with loud beeping followed by motor dying.
Pulled code: 46 - bad or open MST sensor. Pulled connection - it does have 11.7 volts running to it (which should be okay, right?). Tested the MST sensor - open circuit (still in new manifold). Looking at information - looks like I need to put it in hot oil and see what it does... or does the fact that it is open now tell me that it is dead, dead, dead?
Thanks