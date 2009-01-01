Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Code 46 on my 02 F12x #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Denial, VA Age 54 Posts 1,059 Code 46 on my 02 F12x I have a 2002 F12x that I am trying to bring back to life. Last year I put it back together (basket case) with a supposed good motor. Replaced exhaust manifold and turbo. Got it running, put it in water - tapping in motor. Figured bent valve. Pulled head - notice bad rod to go with bent valve. Pull all apart, new rings, rod, bearings, etc (fun for the winter). Put it all back together - start it up... F1 error with loud beeping followed by motor dying.



Pulled code: 46 - bad or open MST sensor. Pulled connection - it does have 11.7 volts running to it (which should be okay, right?). Tested the MST sensor - open circuit (still in new manifold). Looking at information - looks like I need to put it in hot oil and see what it does... or does the fact that it is open now tell me that it is dead, dead, dead?



"Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"

Napoleon

