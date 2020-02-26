 Help me finish my kawi builds.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 02:23 PM #1
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    31
    Posts
    136

    Help me finish my kawi builds.

    Below is a list of everything i need to finish these skis. Please post if you have anything i need, and a price SHIPPED to my location (Webster Ny, 14580). Yes, i know where i can get all these parts new. However i like to find deals used, and put cash into your accounts before i buy new.

    1x 550 Bilge bracket

    5x Black bow eye fittings

    1x Black bilge fitting

    3x 3/8 pissers

    Kawi 750 10/16 hooker prop

    coffman / factory head pipe / chamber for 650/750 X2

    2x 1" pump spacers

    JS550 Hydro turf kit

    SXR Prop
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:20 PM #2
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    708

    Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.


    Will this pipe work for you?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:36 PM #3
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    19

    Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.

    I PMed you about a Coffman pipe I have for sale.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:52 PM #4
    Storbeck
    Storbeck is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    35
    Posts
    19

    Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.

    Well I tried to PM you, I'm not sure if it worked. Let me know if you got it or didn't.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:07 PM #5
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5,236

    Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.

    I have a new bilge fitting in black

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests)

  1. beerdart,
  2. BLRider

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 