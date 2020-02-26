|
Help me finish my kawi builds.
Below is a list of everything i need to finish these skis. Please post if you have anything i need, and a price SHIPPED to my location (Webster Ny, 14580). Yes, i know where i can get all these parts new. However i like to find deals used, and put cash into your accounts before i buy new.
1x 550 Bilge bracket
5x Black bow eye fittings
1x Black bilge fitting
3x 3/8 pissers
Kawi 750 10/16 hooker prop
coffman / factory head pipe / chamber for 650/750 X2
2x 1" pump spacers
JS550 Hydro turf kit
SXR Prop
Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.
Will this pipe work for you?
Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.
I PMed you about a Coffman pipe I have for sale.
Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.
Well I tried to PM you, I'm not sure if it worked. Let me know if you got it or didn't.
Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.
I have a new bilge fitting in black
