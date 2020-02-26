Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Help me finish my kawi builds. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 136 Help me finish my kawi builds. Below is a list of everything i need to finish these skis. Please post if you have anything i need, and a price SHIPPED to my location (Webster Ny, 14580). Yes, i know where i can get all these parts new. However i like to find deals used, and put cash into your accounts before i buy new.



1x 550 Bilge bracket



5x Black bow eye fittings



1x Black bilge fitting



3x 3/8 pissers



Kawi 750 10/16 hooker prop



coffman / factory head pipe / chamber for 650/750 X2



2x 1" pump spacers



JS550 Hydro turf kit



SXR Prop #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 708 Re: Help me finish my kawi builds.

Will this pipe work for you?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 19 Re: Help me finish my kawi builds. I PMed you about a Coffman pipe I have for sale. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 19 Re: Help me finish my kawi builds. Well I tried to PM you, I'm not sure if it worked. Let me know if you got it or didn't. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,236 Re: Help me finish my kawi builds. I have a new bilge fitting in black

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) beerdart, BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules