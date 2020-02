Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650SX/X2 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 911 650SX/X2 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust I'm selling one of my extra Factory Pipes for the 650sx/X2, limited chamber.





It's kinda rough but it works.





435 shipped.





Let me know it anyone is interested.



I'll get more pics posted tonight.



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



Re: 650SX/X2 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust Attachment 556807Attachment 556808



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 705 Re: 650SX/X2 Factory Pipe Limited Exhaust Pics will not load.





