Can anyone help me with part #''s for the bushing and seal(s) that stop the boat from sinking? The seal on mine has a broken spring and I would like to replace it all while I have it apart. Been on the phone with World of Powersports struggling to identify them on microfiche so I can order replacements. They are telling me that it is felt and not seals at this location but I can clearly see a seal with a broken spring. Been trying to get these parts figured out for over an hr so any help or confirmation would be greatly appreciated.
There are two seals in the pump shoe if that is what you are referring to, they are both the same the part number is 93102-18m35-00 if I remember right you take out the bolt on the side of the pump, that is what holds the aluminum spacer piece in, then you have to drive the bearings out from the other end which is not easy because there is s rubber spacer in there, you really need a blind bearing puller to get them out.
