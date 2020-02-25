Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help with 96 WR3 impeller shaft seal/bushing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 42 Help with 96 WR3 impeller shaft seal/bushing 2020-02-25 16.33.07.jpg



Can anyone help me with part #''s for the bushing and seal(s) that stop the boat from sinking? The seal on mine has a broken spring and I would like to replace it all while I have it apart. Been on the phone with World of Powersports struggling to identify them on microfiche so I can order replacements. They are telling me that it is felt and not seals at this location but I can clearly see a seal with a broken spring. Been trying to get these parts figured out for over an hr so any help or confirmation would be greatly appreciated. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 42 Re: Help with 96 WR3 impeller shaft seal/bushing 20200225_162506.jpg



Here I can clearly see 3 contact/wear points on the shaft.

Any tips or tricks for removing these pieces would be be appreciated also! #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,090 Re: Help with 96 WR3 impeller shaft seal/bushing There are two seals in the pump shoe if that is what you are referring to, they are both the same the part number is 93102-18m35-00 if I remember right you take out the bolt on the side of the pump, that is what holds the aluminum spacer piece in, then you have to drive the bearings out from the other end which is not easy because there is s rubber spacer in there, you really need a blind bearing puller to get them out. Attached Images 61exe0jeKSL._AC_SY355_.jpg (11.0 KB, 3 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:06 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

