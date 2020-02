Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Proper cooling for a 650Sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Texas Posts 56 Proper cooling for a 650Sx my engine has overheating issues. Iíve pushed water backwards through both ďthru-hullĒ holes and there didnít appear to be any blockages. Hereís a diagram of my water lines. Is the water spread too thin? Do I need to increase the diameter of the lines? Also, Iím not exactly sure how the system works....Does the red arrow line travel through the head pipe and back to the head? Iíve tried to look at some diagrams but havenít gathered too much as to how the whole system works and why mine isnít. Attached Images 4414EDA5-7A95-42E5-B76A-9825C88904F1.jpeg (827.6 KB, 7 views) 1986 650SX

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

Two 1995 Sea-Doo GTXs #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,076 Re: Proper cooling for a 650Sx There is a waterline that isn't in your diagram because it comes to the bottom of the exhaust manifold from the pump and gets warmed up there then floods the water jacket, travels through the head and leaves from the head to the head pipe through the black hose that you have marked but the water flows the other direction (from the cylinder head to the head pipe) Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,235 Re: Proper cooling for a 650Sx Single in and single out w/ pipe mod should be:



pump -> bottom of exhaust manifold -> head to head pipe -> head pipe to stinger w/ T dumping one to the overboard bypass



***block off the factory water bypass on the headpipe*** Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 05:18 PM .

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules