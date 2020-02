Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 750 sxi pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location corona ca Posts 8 99 750 sxi pro hi all im putting a coffman lightning exhaust in my sxi now. it has a 11/17 skat small hub prop r&d toploader prok flame arresters r&d head no waterbox . it has i series mikuni carbs think 42 mm im sure ill need to change jetting any suggestions Attached Images KIMG6347.JPG (2.79 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) jlunde Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

