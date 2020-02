Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: My Kawasaki x2 build thread #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 34 Blog Entries 1 My Kawasaki x2 build thread I’m going to be making a build thread of my journey in building my x2. I’m not great on this website and I tend to type fast on my phone so please ignore any mistakes in spelling or grammer. Here’s my ski.

So here's the run down for now.

Hull mods

moved exhaust forward

Tubbies



Pump setup

Scoop grate

Prowatercraft ride plate

Sxr prop.



Motor

750 rebuilt

Sxr carbs

sxr factory pipe

Tdr waterbox.



That's pretty much all of the mods summed up. Not a whole lot going on just a couple mods for now. But they add up quick. I hope to snag a lightened flywheel, am stem, zeeltronic, and a hooker prop.

Looks good! Good luck!



Enviado desde mi S60 mediante Tapatalk 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

