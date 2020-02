Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 750 Big Pin freshly rebuilt. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 699 Kawi 750 Big Pin freshly rebuilt. For sale is a 750 big pin that was just rebuilt. New top end and crank seals. Has a stock flywheel that was lightened. Let me know who’s looking for one. Might have dual keihins as well to go with it.

Also have Coffman’s exhaust and ride plates for sale as well. Impeller for a 650. Quick steer for stock steering.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules