 Waveblaster 2 - Hull chips and deep scratches repair?
  Today, 03:52 AM
    Benn
    Waveblaster 2 - Hull chips and deep scratches repair?

    Can anyone tell me definitively what materials/resins/gelcoats to use on my hull work?

    Ive read so many threads of the forum and some say my hull is SMC and can only use epoxy resin and NOT gelcoat.

    Others say you can use gelcoat...

    There are deep scratches (exposed fglass) and chips that I want to repair and get looking perfect again with the correct colour as well.

    1. Is my hull SMC or Fglass?
    2. Can I use gelcoat and which ones exactly?
    3. Pigment?
    4. Epoxy or Poly resin?

    Thanks chaps!


  Today, 03:57 AM
    Benn
    Re: Waveblaster 2 - Hull chips and deep scratches repair?

    Im a serious noob, especially wrt hulls, and finding it a but difficult to differentiate between correct and incorrect advice Ive read on here.

    Unfortunately I just dont know enough yet to distinguish given how many different opinions there are.


