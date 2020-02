Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster 2 - Pics and info on coolant spout #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location South Africa Posts 6 Waveblaster 2 - Pics and info on coolant spout Need some help:



Seems like the previous owner just pulled a pipe through the hull on the left side of the hull for the water to exit out the cooling. He applied some black silicone to the outside to seal and looks real bad.



Id like to convert it back to std.



Does anyone have a picture of what the standard setup looks like? And perhaps the parts involved.



There should be a little nozzle that exits the hull I think?





