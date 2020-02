Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wanted: Waveblaster 2 Bumper rails/rub rails (Purple & Yellow) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location South Africa Posts 6 Wanted: Waveblaster 2 Bumper rails/rub rails (Purple & Yellow) Looking for the left side bumper rail (with yellow insert) for my WB 2.



Previous owner seemed to have gashed it quite a bit and busy with a resto project to get it mint again.



Those bumper rails make the WB2!



Any leads will be appreciated!



Thanks



For guests: mail werner.vanzyl AT yahoo.com



PS - Iíll buy the whole set with front and rear bumpers as well if someone is selling a set. New or used.





