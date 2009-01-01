Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Waveblaster 2 - Need help with resto project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location South Africa Posts 6 Yamaha Waveblaster 2 - Need help with resto project Hey fellas!



New here, all the way from South Africa - Yeah that cheap sunny place that becomes a favourite destination for many. Usually accidentally



Anywho...



I bought a yellow Yamaha Waveblaster 2 - Less than about 30 hours on it, engine is still new. The bad... Its not as neat on the outside so Id like to give it a makover. I want to get it in mint condition.



Its my first ski, Ive wanted a WB 2 for years and now I have one, unfortunately it has some uglies. Im a painful perfectionist and these uglies are REALLY bugging me. As in I cant sleep until they are fixed. Yup, I expect to have many sleepless nights then



Im quite a noob, so I really need help, and detailed help. Taking the ski to the local dealer/marine workshop isnt desired, I just have never had good experience with letting other people work on my things, especially workshops. Probably because my expectations are too high (I can admit that) and they dont care as much as I would. I would be open to maybe taking the ski/parts to specialists (Perhaps the hull work) but a dealer doing everything wont work for me. Nevertheless I need to understand what would be involved exactly to make those decisions and find a place that can help.



Some info about me and my workspace: I dont have a workshop, Im conservatively about a 4/10 mechanically (10 being a full-time mechanic) and I have the basic tools. No power tools but I can buy. I have a space where I can work but dont have hoists and dollys to transfer the ski to. Only the trailer it came on. Dismantling the entire ski wouldnt be ideal due to some space constraints, unless its necessary to do a proper job. It needs to be a proper job.



Please bare with me, Im new and Ill ask and say a lot of stupid stuff at the start, Ill get better though. Ive read everything I can, many different approaches and opinions, so I need help in getting to the right answers.



As I go along Ill probably discover more uglies, and some work I might have to pass on to a specialist here - But Ill need help understanding everything in detail to assess my options and way forward. Here goes:



The work list



Hull:



Problems:



1. The hull has some scratches with some being a bit deeper than others.

2. Some chips exposing the fiberglass.

3. Chips on top of white part of hull.

4. Front of the hull has a damaged area under the bumper rail.

5. A bit faded and not shiny anymore.

6. Its gunky inside the hull - How do I clean the inside of the hull? Will the polystyrene not rot if it gets water from cleaning inside?



How do I go about it getting it mint again - Ideally I would like to avoid having to do the entire hull.



Qs:



1. How to treat each problem exactly?

2. Some say its an SMC hull, others say Fglass?

3. How do I remove the bumper rail to get to the damaged area under the bumper? Refit the bumper rails?

4. What exact materials and machines do I need? Where to get the specialist materials and what to ask for?

5. How do a get the repaired areas to the same colour and finish yellow?

6. How do I get to the underside of the ski? Do I do one side first (have it tilted on its side) or would I have to have the entire hull exposed?

7. The water spout exits in a funny way, dont know why it was done - Id like to make it standard again? Looks like a small rubber pipe through the side of hull and silicone to seal the area.



Cosmetic bits:



1. Bumper rails & inserts: On the left of the ski there is a section of damaged bumper rail (Purple and yellow insert) - Does anyone know where I can buy some, they are obviously discontinued, but are they available second hand? Any leads?



2. Front Yellow plastic cover - How do I restore some of its colour, it is faded.

3. I need the original graphic and size of the stickers for the cover - does anyone have this on file? I can then have it printed.



4. The top hull has some small paint specs on the white sections. How do I get rid of them and get some shine back to the ski? Will the decals survive?

5. The guy installed this horrible mustard yellow seat cover - Where can I get the correct yellow cover snd apply the graphic to the seat? Any originals ones available?



Mechanical:



Everything mechanically seems ok for now, I will update the thread as I discover things. But in the meanwhile some suggestions about what I can specifically check for.



1. The metal part below the steering nozzle - Is that something that can be sandblasted and powdercoated? Any preference to ice blast/bead blast and type of paint and process?

2. Can I redo the intake grate the same way or just replace it?

3. The point where the nozzle attaches to the steering link seems to have a slit - Is it a crack or supposed to be there?



Electrical:



1. The fuel indicator indicates an empty tank - The tank is full though. What do I do and how do I do it properly?

2. The battery needs a small wooden block to keep it down underneath the battery straps - Is this because the original battery was bigger? What do the guys use?



General:



1. Where is the best place to order parts from assuming many parts are not available anymore?

2. Are there any other skis that parts are still available for whose components are interchangeable?

3. Any guys stripping WB2s at the moment?

4. Anything else I should be looking at that would have failed over the years that I might want to look for or replace proactively?



Tools:



1. Would an angle grinder and cordless drill or cordless drill and orbital sander be a better purchase to help with everything?

2. Or would a cordless drill be able to do everything if I get the correct discs? Heat gun?





Id like to keep the ski 100% original - From my research its pretty good in standard trim. I want a very clean ski, reliable and something to have fun on. Im not going to race it but Ill be playing around in some waves probably.



Ive done quite a bit of research but the advice varies so much that you need quite a bit of experience to separate good advice from bad advice - I dont have enough experience to do this, so please help a guy out



Scared but looking forward to a clean ski!



PS - Please explain things like you would a child, Im new with the lingo and especially where the hull work is involved.



BIG THANKS to everyone that would be willing to contribute here.





