Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 30 Amp Relay Failure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 14 Seadoo 30 Amp Relay Failure 2016 Seadoo Gti-130. The small 30 amp relay located within the fuse box on the battery failed. Total dead jetski, no display, no nothing. New relay fixed it. Took it apart and found two wires to the coil were totally corroded to the point of no connection.

Does anyone know if this relay is powered when the ski is on or does it just get pulled in then unpowered after you press the start button? Spare is onboard. This is a standard, non sealed auto type part. Yes, the fuse box is sort of water tight but this failure is just sub par design.

Seems like many techs know about this and the parts guy knew about the failure prone part.

