1995 Wet Jet. Duo 300 w 701 yamaha motor
Needing info on carb rebuild kit for this motor. Part number?
Re: 1995 Wet Jet. Duo 300 w 701 yamaha motor
the Duo 300 uses a Mikuni 44mm Super BN style carb .... get a genuine Mikuni rebuild kit at your favorite Mikuni supplier (Watcon , Hot products Etc)
