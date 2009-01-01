 1995 Wet Jet. Duo 300 w 701 yamaha motor
  Today, 07:59 PM
    Catfishin_Welder
    Catfishin_Welder is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Catfishin_Welder's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    3

    1995 Wet Jet. Duo 300 w 701 yamaha motor

    Needing info on carb rebuild kit for this motor. Part number?
  Today, 08:14 PM
    CALJET
    CALJET is online now
    PWCToday Newbie CALJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Ontario,Canada
    Posts
    43

    Re: 1995 Wet Jet. Duo 300 w 701 yamaha motor

    the Duo 300 uses a Mikuni 44mm Super BN style carb .... get a genuine Mikuni rebuild kit at your favorite Mikuni supplier (Watcon , Hot products Etc)
