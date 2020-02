Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What do you use to get rid of salt after ocean riding? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 462 What do you use to get rid of salt after ocean riding? Taking a trip to FL in April to do some ocean riding.



What do you guys recommend using to flush the engines and clean the exterior of the skis after riding in salt water?



I've heard of Salt Away but never used it.



Just wondering if there's a favorite product you recommend?



Thanks! #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 696 Re: What do you use to get rid of salt after ocean riding? BEFORE you expose it to salt, I think it is a good idea to spray inside your engine compartment, and behind your instruments and all electrical connections with something like CorrosionX. https://www.corrosionx.com/collectio...cts/corrosionx 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,100 Blog Entries 1 Re: What do you use to get rid of salt after ocean riding? fluidfilm is best and can be found at any parts store. Easiest thing is to hose it off and ride in some fresh water. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) 89jetmate, fastcar396 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules