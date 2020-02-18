1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 Complete
the ski has been sitting for a few years and had the following work done to it before being put into storage:
clean used oem cdk carbs installed
Choke removal and primer installed
new tygon oil lines
new fuel selector valve installed
clean used jet pump installed (fresh prop and no liner swelling)
New Carb rubber inlet pieces
New Carrier Bearing
The bad:
no title (reason for partout) My boss gave it to me after getting the runaround about no shop working on it anymore because of the age
Gauge is faded but not leaking
Motor starts but farts out sludge, I don't know enough about these tripples to diagnose nor do I want to spend the time/money to investigate.
Located in Houston Texas
Make an offer, I just need the space back on my trailer/in my yard.
Sean