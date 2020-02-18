Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 Complete (FOR PARTS) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 13 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 Complete (FOR PARTS) 1997 Kawasaki STX 1100 Complete



the ski has been sitting for a few years and had the following work done to it before being put into storage:



clean used oem cdk carbs installed

Choke removal and primer installed

new tygon oil lines

new fuel selector valve installed

clean used jet pump installed (fresh prop and no liner swelling)

New Carb rubber inlet pieces

New Carrier Bearing



The bad:

no title (reason for partout) My boss gave it to me after getting the runaround about no shop working on it anymore because of the age

Gauge is faded but not leaking

Motor starts but farts out sludge, I don't know enough about these tripples to diagnose nor do I want to spend the time/money to investigate.



Located in Houston Texas



Make an offer, I just need the space back on my trailer/in my yard.



Sean













