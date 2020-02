Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 long block and bed plate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2013 Location Houston Age 29 Posts 13 Kawasaki 650 long block and bed plate 1989? 650 put of a TS. I bought it a week or so ago then came across a 750 for the right price so let my shortsightedness be your gain! I have a magneto cover on the way as well as a flywheel, coil, and new woodruff key/bolts.



Motor spins over super smooth, has new crank seals and made 160 psi on both cylinders per the original seller. I checked it over with a bore scope and everything looked good. Has a blockoff on the crankcase.



Asking 400 shipped for the long block. 500 for all the goodies.





















1987 Kawasaki

2004 Kawi-Doo

