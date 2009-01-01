|
2000 kawasaki stx1100di part out
100% complete ski every item is available.
Engine is out but still assembled. 56hrs on it. Pulled it to disassemble and clean out since entire oil tank drained into cases previously, so its definitely well lubed.
For ease of keeping track of items, I will list each item as not available after a sale. PM me with what you want/need and what you would like to pay for it. I will consider any/all offers that fall somewhere between the 'I got a good deal' and 'I got a very good deal' price range from the buyers perspective.
Shipping not included and will be calculated at time of shipping. There will be no trying to profit on shipping charges, just the actual costs.
If you dont get a reply instantly or for a cpl days even please be patient as I work 14+ hour days
