Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 kawasaki stx1100di part out #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 39 Posts 224 2000 kawasaki stx1100di part out 100% complete ski every item is available.

Engine is out but still assembled. 56hrs on it. Pulled it to disassemble and clean out since entire oil tank drained into cases previously, so its definitely well lubed.



For ease of keeping track of items, I will list each item as not available after a sale. PM me with what you want/need and what you would like to pay for it. I will consider any/all offers that fall somewhere between the 'I got a good deal' and 'I got a very good deal' price range from the buyers perspective.

Shipping not included and will be calculated at time of shipping. There will be no trying to profit on shipping charges, just the actual costs.

If you dont get a reply instantly or for a cpl days even please be patient as I work 14+ hour days Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules