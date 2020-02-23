|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
FS: Super Jet Ride Plate and Exhaust Hose
For sale:
Square nose SJ ride plate. Nice shape. Nice candidate to D-cut or use as is, $50 shipped, con US only.
Square nose short exhaust hose (chamber to waterbox inlet). Uncut. Nice shape. This is an actual SN SJ hose, not the VXR hose that is very similar. Hose clamps included. $60 shipped, con US only.
Or buy both items, $100 shipped, con US only.
20200223_164918.jpg20200223_164932.jpg20200223_164942.jpg20200223_164952.jpg20200223_164958.jpg
Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 08:32 PM.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules