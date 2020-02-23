 TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR
  1. Today, 06:51 PM #1
    jetskichad
    TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    Upgraded to a mag pump, no longer need this. What you see is what you get. Comes with 3 cone sizes and all hardware. Ready to install.

    $300 shipped
  2. Today, 06:53 PM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    Will this fit a x2 pump 140mm


  3. Today, 06:56 PM #3
    jetskichad
    Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    I think 650/750/800 pumps are all the same or very similar. But don't quote me on that. I know they're all 140's.
  4. Today, 07:00 PM #4
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    PM sent

  5. Today, 08:11 PM #5
    92Kawasaki750SS
    Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    Payment sent
  6. Today, 08:18 PM #6
    jetskichad
    Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR

    Sold
