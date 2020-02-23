Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,012 TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR Upgraded to a mag pump, no longer need this. What you see is what you get. Comes with 3 cone sizes and all hardware. Ready to install.



$300 shipped

#2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 683 Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR Will this fit a x2 pump 140mm





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,012 Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR I think 650/750/800 pumps are all the same or very similar. But don't quote me on that. I know they're all 140's. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 446 Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR PM sent



Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 35 Posts 446 Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR Payment sent #6 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,012 Re: TBM Pump Cone - 750/800 SXR Sold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules